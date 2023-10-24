NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt, despite missing two games with a knee injury is having a banner season. He’s completing 70 percent of his passes, and averaging 9.9 yards per attempt.

Pratt leads Tulane, a 10.5 favorite against Rice in Houston. Kickoff is Saturday at 3:00 pm.

The Wave is aiming for its 6th straight win after a September loss at home to Ole Miss. Pratt did not play in that game.

