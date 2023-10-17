NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael met with media Tuesday. The Saints, 3-3, host the Jacksonville Jaguars, 4-2, Thursday night at the Caesar’s Superdome.

Sunday, the Saints lost to Houston 20-13. New Orleans gained 430 total yards, most in the NFL in week 6.

Six Saints did not practice Tuesday. They are tight end Juwan Johnson (calf), safety JT Gray (hamstring), offensive tackle Landon Young (hip), guard/tackle James Hurst (ankle), offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (concussion), and linebacker Demario Davis (knee).

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who has a knee injury, said Tuesday he is optimistic that he will play against the Saints.

Kickoff is 7:15 pm.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts