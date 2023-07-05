NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Pelicans held practice Wednesday at their home facility before traveling to Las Vegas for the NBA 2K24 Summer League.

Pelicans summer league head coach Casey Hill spoke about the return of EJ Liddell, who missed his entire rookie season due to a torn ACL (right knee) injury that he suffered during a summer league game last year.

Rookie Jordan Hawkins and second-year player Dyson Daniels spent ample time on shooting drills during the media-available portion of practice.

At age 29, Frank Bartley is excited to make the Pelicans summer league roster. Bartley prepped at Christian Life Academy in Baton Rouge and played college ball at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

The Pelicans will face Minnesota in their summer league opener on Friday at 1:30 p.m. The full schedule is listed below:

Friday, July 7 – Game #1 vs. Minnesota – 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 9 – Game #2 vs. Golden State – 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, July 11 – Game #3 vs. Phoenix – 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 13 – Game #4 vs. Charlotte – 4:30 p.m.

Saturday/Sunday, July 15/16 – TBD