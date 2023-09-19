NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Pelicans Executive Vice President David Griffin spoke Tuesday at the monthly meeting of the Greater New Orleans Quarterback club. Griffin touched on many subjects, including Zion Williamson. He even took questions from the audience as part of his 20-minute presentation.

The Pelicans open the preseason Oct. 10 vs Memphis at the Smoothie King Center. New Orleans opens the regular season Oct. 25 at Memphis.

The Pelicans open the home portion of the regular season Oct. 28 against the New York Knicks.

