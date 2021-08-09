Video: Pelicans discuss win over the Chicago Bulls in Summer League opener

LAS VEGAS — The New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Chicago Bulls, 94-77 in the team’s MGM Resorts Summer League opener Monday afternoon.
Here is head coach Willie Green on the team’s win:
Leading the way for the Pelicans was 2021 first-round pick, Trey Murphy III, with 26 points and 9 rebounds.
Trey Murphy III discusses his electric debut with the team:
Naji Marshall followed Murphy with 18 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 steals.
Kira Lewis Jr. added 11 points and 7 assists.
The Pelicans are back in action Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Below is the full schedule:
|Date
|Event
|Time (Central)
|Television
|Location
|Monday, August 9
|Game #1 vs. Bulls
|2:00 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Cox Pavilion
|Wednesday, August 11
|Game #2 vs. Thunder
|6:00 p.m.
|NBA TV
|Cox Pavilion
|Friday, August 13
|Game #3 vs. Cavaliers
|5:00 p.m.
|NBA TV
|Thomas & Mack Center
|Sunday, August 15
|Game #4 vs. Warriors
|8:00 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Cox Pavilion
|August 16/17
|Game #5
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD