LAPLACE, La. (WGNO) — Ole Miss commit and Edna Karr wide receiver Rahji Dennis showed why he’s one of the top wide receivers in the country on Thursday night at Joe Keller Memorial Field in Laplace, Louisiana.

The senior standout caught two touchdowns from sophomore quarterback John Johnson, one from 45 yards out and the other from 55 yards.

The Cougars and head coach Brice Brown scrimmaged Brandon Brown’s East St. John. The two teams have faced off against each other since Brandon Brown took over as head coach six years ago.

Watch full highlights in the WGNO Media Player and on Friday Night Football with Ed Daniels and JT Curtis.

