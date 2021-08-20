Video: Offense shines at Nicholls final fall football scrimmage Friday night

THIBODAUX, La. — The Nicholls State Colonels held their final fall football scrimmage Friday night at John Guidry Stadium.

Lindsey Scott Jr., Kohen Granier, and the Colonels offense shined early and often in Friday’s scrimmage. The defense was able to force timely turnovers in the red zone and a goal-line stand.

Here is head coach Tim Rebowe after the scrimmage:

Here is Lindsey Scott Jr.:

The Colonels open the 2021 regular season Saturday, September 4th at Memphis.

You can catch that game at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.

Their regular-season home opener will be Saturday, September 25th against North Alabama.

For the full schedule, click here.