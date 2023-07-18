NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — NOLA Cardinals head coach Danny Riehm knows the opportunity that lies ahead.

No team in the state has ever won the Connie Mack World Series, and his team will depart New Orleans on Thursday to be among the final 12 teams in the United States for a chance to make Louisiana history.

The team is led by some of the following local high school standouts: Giancarlo Arencibia and Rhett Centanni from Rummel, Bryce Pitts and James Bendeck from Jesuit, Kason Alexander and Landon Cortez from Hahnville, Reed Duthu from John Curtis Christian, and Ayden Authement from St. Charles Catholic.

Riehm and third baseman Rhett Centanni spoke about the opportunity to play in Farmington, New Mexico, and the adjustments to playing with wooden bats. See video below:

