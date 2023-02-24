NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — John Curtis head coach Bill Lewit said Friday night’s game felt more like a semifinal than an opening-rounder.

Lewit’s 12-seeded Patriots held off the Bonnabel Bruins, who trailed the whole game but came within one point at the 1:15 mark, for a 57-51 victory.

Freshman Autrail Manning made six buckets, hit two threes, and went 3-for-3 from the charity line. Manning’s 21 points led the Patriots in this LHSAA Division 1 Select Basketball opening round contest. Bonnabel’s Gerald Lucas had 23 for the Bruins.

Michael Turner added 13 points for Curtis, and Marlon Prout was all over the court, handling the ball well in crucial moments and gathering clutch rebounds throughout the game.

The Patriots will travel to No. 5 Southwood for the regional round. Date and time are TBD.

