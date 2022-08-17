THIBODAUX, La. — The Nicholls football program is using its strong finish to the 2021-22 season to lay the foundation for what could be a Southland Championship run this fall.

The Colonels started their previous campaign 2-4, but completely flipped the script for what would be a 6-5 finish capped off with a 45-42 win over rival Southeastern in the River Bell Classic.

“You’ve got to take the bad and learn from it and we take the good and build upon that. We won 4 out of the last 5 and we felt like if we win that game at home against UIW, we could be conference champs and in the playoffs. So, we had a lot of things going. I think they did carry it over. We had a lot of guys returning in spring ball. Kohen Granier took that leadership role into spring and did a great job with it all summer. So, we definitely built upon it,” says Nicholls head football coach Tim Rebowe.

Senior quarterback Kohen Granier and sophomore running back Collin Guggenheim were instrumental in Nicholls turnaround.

Granier and Guggenheim are two of ten Colonels named Preseason All-Conference selections.

Automatic selection; returning all-conference player

First Team All-Conference Offense

Pos.NameSchoolClassHometown
QBLindsey Scott Jr.UIWSr.Zachary, La.
RBCollin Guggenheim*NichollsSo.Kenner, La.
RBDeonta McMahon*McNeeseSr.Frostploof, Fla.
TE/HBLee NeGrotto*NichollsSo.Pass Christian, Miss.
WRTaylor Grimes*UIWSr.Godly, Texas
WRK.J. Franklin*NichollsJr.Prairieville, La.
WRGage Larvadain*SoutheasternSo.Donaldsonville, La.
OLCaron Coleman*McNeeseSr.St. Louis, Mo.
OLNash Jones*UIWJr.Nacogdoches, Texas
OLJohn Allen*SoutheasternJr.Jackson, Miss.
OLJalen Bell*SoutheasternSr.Amory, Miss.
OLEvan Roussel*NichollsSo.Lutcher, La.
PKGavin Lasseigne*NichollsJr.Raceland, La.
PBrady Buell*HBUSr.Traverse City, Mich.

First Team All-Conference Defense

Pos.NameSchoolClassHometown
DLPerry Ganci*NichollsJr.New Orleans, La.
DLMason Kinsey*McNeeseSr.Mansfield, Texas
DLCameron Preston*UIWGr.Crowley, Texas
DLGarrett Crawford*SoutheasternJr.Slidell, La.
DLAccord Green*McNeeseSr.New Orleans, La.
LBKelechi Anyalebechi*UIWGr.Pearland, Texas
LBKordell Williams*McNeeseR-Sr.Carencro, La.
DBZy Alexander*SoutheasternSo.Loreauville, La.
DBKaleb Culp*UIWJr.Dallas, Texas
DBShemar Bartholomew*Northwestern StateSr.New Orleans, La.
DBDonniel Ward-McGee*SoutheasternSr.New Orleans, La.
DBPJ HerringtonNorthwestern StateSr.Natchez, Miss.
KRGage Larvadain*SoutheasternSo.Donaldsonville, La.
PRMason Pierce*McNeeseR-So.Pearland, Texas

Second Team All-Conference Offense

Pos.NameSchoolClassHometown
QBKohen GranierNichollsSr.Destrehan, La.
RBTaron Jones*SoutheasternSr.Mandeville, La.
RBScooter AdamsNorthwestern StateR-Jr.Hallettsville, Texas
TE/HBRoger McCullerUIWGr.Hallsville, Texas
WRDarion ChafinUIWGr.Wichita Falls, Texas
WRMason PierceMcNeeseR-So.Pearland, Texas
WRCJ TurnerSoutheasternR-Sr.LaPlace, La.
OLMark BarthelemyNichollsSr.Opelousas, La.
OLReid FrancisUIWSr.College Station, Texas
OLCaleb JohnsonUIWGr.Mount Pleasant, Texas
OLCalvin BarkatMcNeeseSr.Sachse, Texas
OLBrennan LanclosSoutheasternR-Jr.Mandeville, La.
PKCarson MohrUIWSr.The Woodlands, Texas
PKeven Nguyen*UIWGr.Rohnert Park, Calif.

Second Team All-Conference Defense

Pos.NameSchoolClassHometown
DLIsaiah LonginoNorthwestern StateSr.Humble, Texas
DLJomard ValsinNorthwestern StateSr.Port Arthur, Texas
DLBryce CageSoutheasternSo.Baton Rouge, La.
LBRodney Dansby*HBUSo.Houston, Texas
LBIsaiah Paul*UIWR-Jr.San Antonio, Texas
LBHayden Shaheen*NichollsSo.Baton Rouge, La.
LBBrennan YoungHBUSr.Conroe, Texas
DBElliott DavisonUIWJr.Flint, Texas
DBJordan JacksonNichollsJr.Prairieville, La.
DBIsaiah CashHBUSo.Austin, Texas
DBBrandon RichardUIWSr.San Antonio, Texas
DBCoi MillerHBUSr.Fort Worth, Texas
KRCe’Cori ToldsUIWGr.Houston, Texas
PRGage LarvadainSoutheasternSo.Donaldsonville, La.

{Courtesy: Southland Conference}

The Colonels will open the 2022 season with three consecutive away contests at South Alabama, UL-Monroe, and Southeast Missouri State.