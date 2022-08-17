THIBODAUX, La. — The Nicholls football program is using its strong finish to the 2021-22 season to lay the foundation for what could be a Southland Championship run this fall.

The Colonels started their previous campaign 2-4, but completely flipped the script for what would be a 6-5 finish capped off with a 45-42 win over rival Southeastern in the River Bell Classic.

“You’ve got to take the bad and learn from it and we take the good and build upon that. We won 4 out of the last 5 and we felt like if we win that game at home against UIW, we could be conference champs and in the playoffs. So, we had a lot of things going. I think they did carry it over. We had a lot of guys returning in spring ball. Kohen Granier took that leadership role into spring and did a great job with it all summer. So, we definitely built upon it,” says Nicholls head football coach Tim Rebowe.

Senior quarterback Kohen Granier and sophomore running back Collin Guggenheim were instrumental in Nicholls turnaround.

Granier and Guggenheim are two of ten Colonels named Preseason All-Conference selections.

* Automatic selection; returning all-conference player

First Team All-Conference Offense

Pos. Name School Class Hometown QB Lindsey Scott Jr. UIW Sr. Zachary, La. RB Collin Guggenheim* Nicholls So. Kenner, La. RB Deonta McMahon* McNeese Sr. Frostploof, Fla. TE/HB Lee NeGrotto* Nicholls So. Pass Christian, Miss. WR Taylor Grimes* UIW Sr. Godly, Texas WR K.J. Franklin* Nicholls Jr. Prairieville, La. WR Gage Larvadain* Southeastern So. Donaldsonville, La. OL Caron Coleman* McNeese Sr. St. Louis, Mo. OL Nash Jones* UIW Jr. Nacogdoches, Texas OL John Allen* Southeastern Jr. Jackson, Miss. OL Jalen Bell* Southeastern Sr. Amory, Miss. OL Evan Roussel* Nicholls So. Lutcher, La. PK Gavin Lasseigne* Nicholls Jr. Raceland, La. P Brady Buell* HBU Sr. Traverse City, Mich.

First Team All-Conference Defense

Pos. Name School Class Hometown DL Perry Ganci* Nicholls Jr. New Orleans, La. DL Mason Kinsey* McNeese Sr. Mansfield, Texas DL Cameron Preston* UIW Gr. Crowley, Texas DL Garrett Crawford* Southeastern Jr. Slidell, La. DL Accord Green* McNeese Sr. New Orleans, La. LB Kelechi Anyalebechi* UIW Gr. Pearland, Texas LB Kordell Williams* McNeese R-Sr. Carencro, La. DB Zy Alexander* Southeastern So. Loreauville, La. DB Kaleb Culp* UIW Jr. Dallas, Texas DB Shemar Bartholomew* Northwestern State Sr. New Orleans, La. DB Donniel Ward-McGee* Southeastern Sr. New Orleans, La. DB PJ Herrington Northwestern State Sr. Natchez, Miss. KR Gage Larvadain* Southeastern So. Donaldsonville, La. PR Mason Pierce* McNeese R-So. Pearland, Texas

Second Team All-Conference Offense

Pos. Name School Class Hometown QB Kohen Granier Nicholls Sr. Destrehan, La. RB Taron Jones* Southeastern Sr. Mandeville, La. RB Scooter Adams Northwestern State R-Jr. Hallettsville, Texas TE/HB Roger McCuller UIW Gr. Hallsville, Texas WR Darion Chafin UIW Gr. Wichita Falls, Texas WR Mason Pierce McNeese R-So. Pearland, Texas WR CJ Turner Southeastern R-Sr. LaPlace, La. OL Mark Barthelemy Nicholls Sr. Opelousas, La. OL Reid Francis UIW Sr. College Station, Texas OL Caleb Johnson UIW Gr. Mount Pleasant, Texas OL Calvin Barkat McNeese Sr. Sachse, Texas OL Brennan Lanclos Southeastern R-Jr. Mandeville, La. PK Carson Mohr UIW Sr. The Woodlands, Texas P Keven Nguyen* UIW Gr. Rohnert Park, Calif.

Second Team All-Conference Defense

Pos. Name School Class Hometown DL Isaiah Longino Northwestern State Sr. Humble, Texas DL Jomard Valsin Northwestern State Sr. Port Arthur, Texas DL Bryce Cage Southeastern So. Baton Rouge, La. LB Rodney Dansby* HBU So. Houston, Texas LB Isaiah Paul* UIW R-Jr. San Antonio, Texas LB Hayden Shaheen* Nicholls So. Baton Rouge, La. LB Brennan Young HBU Sr. Conroe, Texas DB Elliott Davison UIW Jr. Flint, Texas DB Jordan Jackson Nicholls Jr. Prairieville, La. DB Isaiah Cash HBU So. Austin, Texas DB Brandon Richard UIW Sr. San Antonio, Texas DB Coi Miller HBU Sr. Fort Worth, Texas KR Ce’Cori Tolds UIW Gr. Houston, Texas PR Gage Larvadain Southeastern So. Donaldsonville, La.

{Courtesy: Southland Conference}

The Colonels will open the 2022 season with three consecutive away contests at South Alabama, UL-Monroe, and Southeast Missouri State.