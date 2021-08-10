Video: Nicholls introduces Mike Silva as new head baseball coach

THIBODAUX, La. — Nichols Athletic Director Jonathan Terrell says that when the Colonels’ Head Baseball job became available, around 25 candidates were considered for the position.

Of the group, only one coach’s energy and passion for the game of baseball and student-athletes’ success was unmatched.

That was Mike Silva.

Mike Silva was introduced Tuesday afternoon as the Nicholls State Colonels new head baseball coach.

Here is Silva at the podium talking about his new opportunity to lead the Nicholls State University baseball program:

Mike Silva was introduced Tuesday afternoon as the Nicholls State Colonels new head baseball coach.

Since 2012, Silva had dipped his toes in both the collegiate and pro ranks as a scout, pitching and hitting coach.

He spent the last three seasons in Ruston with the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, a program that made history this past spring hosting its first ever NCAA baseball regional.

Silva says when the Nicholls job became available he was drawn to the opportunity that resides here in Thibodaux.

An opportunity to build Nicholls’ baseball into one of the premiere programs in the Southland Conference.

Here is new Nicholls State university Head Baseball Coach Mike Silva:

The Colonels finished the 2021 season with a 21-34 record and has not qualified for the Southland Conference Baseball Tournament since 2018.

Silva hopes to change that in year one.

Here is Nicholls State University Athletic Director Jonathan Terrell: