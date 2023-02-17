NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Newman boys soccer team could have given up on Friday night in the LHSAA Division 4 Select semifinal game. They trailed Episcopal, 3-0, through the first 24 minutes of the game.

By the end of the first half, though, it was all tied up.

In the 48th minute, a corner kick set up Ryan Clavarie for the go-ahead goal and Newman’s first lead of the game.

Episcopal’s Alden Romero finally answered in the 65th minute, and five minute later, Romero found himself lining up for a makeable free kick.

Romero found the far left space in the net and drilled the kick.

The Knights defense held on the rest of the way to win a 5-4 thriller.

