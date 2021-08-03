Video: New Orleans Saints practice for the first time in pads at training camp

METAIRIE, La. — The New Orleans Saints first padded practice of training camp took place indoors as inclement weather pushed across the New Orleans metro area Tuesday.

When it rains it pours.

Both wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith and defensive back Keith Washington III exited practice early with injuries.

Smith appeared to injure his leg during one-on-one drills, with Washington hurting his wrist minutes later.

The Saints are running thin at the wide receiver position with news of Michael Thomas’ surgery, and a possible suspension for Deonte Harris.

In their absence, guys like former St. Paul’s and Tulane wide receiver Jalen McCleskey have been able to step up in camp in hopes of earning a spot on the Saints roster.

Running back Latavius Murray also spoke after practice Tuesday about the Saints running back room and offense during the ongoing quarterback competition.

