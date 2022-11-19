NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen spoke with the media Friday afternoon about the team’s upcoming matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.

Friday we learned that defensive end Marcus Davenport (calf), safety J.T. Gray (hamstring), tackle James Hurst (concussion), running back Mark Ingram (knee), defensive end Cameron Jordan (eye), cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), and linebacker Pete Werner (ankle) were ruled out for Sunday’s game.

Guard Andrus Peat (triceps) was listed as questionable.

Sunday will mark the first time in his 12-year NFL career that Cam Jordan will miss a game because of an injury.

He missed the Saints contest against the Jets last season because he was placed on the NFL COVID-19 list, not because of injury.

“He absolutely wanted to play. I think that’s whats great about Cam. It’s not the first injury Cam has ever had. I think it’s the first time he’s ever missed a game due to an injury. So, that says a lot about the person. That says a lot about his desire to play. That’s the mentality you like to have in your football players,” says New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen.

The Saints and Rams will host the Rams Sunday at noon.