VIDEO: New Orleans Saints discuss returning home, Week 4 matchup against Giants

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) – After just over one month of being displaced due to Hurricane Ida, the New Orleans Saints held their first practice back at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday.

Jameis Winston, James Hurst, Andrew Dowell and Pete Werner met with media afterwards to discuss returning to New Orleans, and their first home game of the 2021 season against the Giants.

“When we landed in New Orleans from Boston, the pilot or the flight attendant said welcome back to New Orleans and the whole plane erupted,” said Hurst.

For some players, arriving home also meant facing realities from the storm.

Rookie linebacker Pete Werner said he was greeted by a “nasty smell” in his room.

“It was disgusting,” said Werner. “So I cleaned my place. Took about four hours. Went on Amazon and got a bunch of candles and stuff like that so the rooms’ smelling a little bit better now so we’re good.”

Sunday will be the first regular season game played at the Caesars Superdome and first game with a full capacity crowd since January 5th, 2020. The Saints fell to the Vikings in the Wild Card Round.

Jameis Winston says he looks forward to hearing the roar of Who Dat Nation as a Saint.

“I remember being on the other side going against these fans and I know how much of an impact that affected me,” said Winston.

For video from Wednesday’s practice, click on the link above.

Here’s Jameis Winston:

Here’s OL James Hurst:

Here’s LB Andrew Dowell:

Here’s LB Pete Werner:

The Saints (2-1) host the Giants (0-3) Sunday, October 3rd at noon.