Video: New Orleans Saints back at practice the day after preseason opener

METAIRIE, La. — The New Orleans Saints waste no time returning to the practice field after their preseason opening loss to the Baltimore Ravens Saturday.

Head Coach Sean Payton says that despite 6 turnovers from the Saints offense, he was encouraged by how well the defense was able to play.

The defense held the Ravens to 308 total yards and forced two sacks and two turnovers.

Here is Sean Payton after practice Sunday:

The Saints are off tomorrow and return to the practice field Tuesday.

Their next preseason game will be at home Monday, August 23rd against Jacksonville.