NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans held their open practice Saturday at the Smoothie King Center, giving fans a first look at the team and the returning faces from last year’s Western Conference playoff team.

Following team drills, the Pelicans 2022 rookie class showed off their singing skills.

Players also took time to meet and greet fans.

Head Coach Willie Green after practice Saturday talked about the opportunity to interact with and practice in front of the Pelicans fan base.

The New Orleans Pelicans open their preseason schedule Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m. in Chicago