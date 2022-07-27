NEW ORLEANS — The last time we saw New Orleans Saints All-Pro wide receiver, Michael Thomas, in action was January 17, 2021 in the team’s 30-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He has since missed significant time because of a serious ankle injury suffered during that season.

A setback following surgery in June of 2021 forced Thomas to miss the Saints 2021-22 season.

Thomas has since been rehabbing and working diligently to make his return to the practice field.

He was placed on the “PUP” list before training camp officially opened, but Thomas found out this morning that he would receive the green light to return to the practice field with his team.

The start of what Thomas and the Saints expect to be a successful 2022 campaign.

Below are interviews with Michael Thomas and head coach Dennis Allen after practice today.

Michael Thomas:

Dennis Allen: