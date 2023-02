Louisiana-Lafayette added a gem to its 2023 recruiting class.

Lutcher quarterback D’Wanye’ Winfield signs the Ragin Cajuns Wednesday. The man they call “Lunch” accounted for 70 touchdowns, leading Lutcher to the Division II state championship.

Wednesday in Lutcher, Richie Mills talked to Winfield and Lutcher head coach Dwain Jenkins.

In the championship game against North DeSoto, Winfield passed for 299 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 130 yards and a score.