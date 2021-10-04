Video: LSU reviews Auburn loss, areas of concern ahead of Kentucky

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU Head Football Coach Ed Orgeron spoke with media Monday about the Tigers 24-19 loss to Auburn Saturday and what areas need to be addressed ahead of their game Saturday against Kentucky.

The highlight of today’s press conference was Orgeron asked if former offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger would join current OC Jake Peetz in the booth during games.

Orgeron responded by saying, “it’s something they have talked about.”

Ensminger transitioned from his coordinator role to an offensive analyst position after the LSU 2020 football season.

LSU takes on Kentucky Saturday at 6:30 p.m.