Video: LSU players talk excitement surrounding season-opener against UCLA

FAYETTEVILLE, AR – NOVEMBER 21: Ali Gaye #11 of the LSU Tigers celebrates after making a tackle in the first quarter of a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium on November 21, 2020 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU’s Max Johnson, Liam Shanahan, and Ali Gaye spoke with media Monday to talk about the end of fall camp and the team’s preparations for their season-opener against UCLA.

The Tigers travel to Los Angeles, California to take on the Bruins Saturday, September 4th at 7:30 p.m.

“We coming, man. We coming. I’m excited and I know my teammates share the same thing as me. I’m excited. Every time I think of it, that day, I’m just like wow. It’s here. I feel like it’s been a long long time coming. That first game it doesn’t matter who we play, UCLA or whoever. All we are worried about is playing our first game and laying it all out there,” says LSU defensive end Ali Gaye.

Player interviews are available in the links below:

Defensive End Ali Gaye:

Quarterback Max Johnson:

Center Liam Shanahan: