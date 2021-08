BATON ROUGE, La. — Tuesday, LSU lineman Austin Deculus, Ed Ingram, and Neil Farrell spoke about both the offensive and defensive lines preparation ahead of the LSU Tigers regular-season opener against UCLA.

The Tigers will face UCLA Saturday, September 4th at 7:30 p.m.

Player interviews are available in the links below:

Defensive Lineman Neil Farrell:

Offensive Lineman Austin Deculus:

Offensive Lineman Ed Ingram: