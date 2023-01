LSU, #1 in both the Baseball America and Collegiate Baseball polls, held media day Friday.

Johnson named righthander Paul Skenes, transfer from Air Force, and a first team All-American, to be his Friday night starter.

NC state transfer Tommy White said he fell in love with Baton Rouge on his visit. White, last season at NC State, hit 27 homers, and drove in 74 runs. He hit .362.

LSU opens the season with three games against Western Michigan. First game is Friday February 17th at 6:30 pm.