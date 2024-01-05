METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) – Five-star running back Harlem Berry announced his commitment, during the Under Armour All-American game, back on January 3rd.

Berry’s decision mirrored another top-ranked, Louisiana recruit: Leonard Fournette, who announced his commitment on January 2nd, 2014.

Both running backs communicated occasionally, but Berry broke down the key moments and conversations which helped him decide to stay close to home and commit to the Bayou Bengals.

Click the video above to hear Berry’s full press conference at St. Martin’s Episcopal School.

