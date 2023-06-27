OMAHA, Neb. – The LSU Tigers defeated the Florida Gators, 18-4 in game three of the College World Series Final Monday night to claim their first national title since 2009.

LSU finishes the season with a 54 -17 record. The Tigers post two College World Series wins over Tennessee, No. 1 Wake Forest, and No. 2 Florida to come away with the championship trophy.

“I really believe this will go down as one of the best teams in college baseball history. So consistent in the regular season. I think the SEC Tournament is the only week of the year we had a losing record if you think about that. Not only one losing week for an entire regular season. 11 wins in the postseason, six of them against SEC teams. I really believe we played and beat every team, the best team that we could have played along the way throughout the entire tournament at that spot,” said LSU head coach Jay Johnson.

Head coach Jay Johnson was joined at the podium tonight by Cade Beloso, Dylan Crews, Thatcher Hurd, and Jordan Thompson to recap the Tigers championship win and the long road there.