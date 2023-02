NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — After winning Friday’s fourth race with Unified Dreams, the jockey/trainer team of Edgar Morales and Tom Amoss struck again the very next race, this time with Lord Captain.

On the lead the entire way, he was headed in the deep stretch, but Morales righted the ship late and prevailed.

Amoss has targeted the Feb. 18 Risen Star for Curly Jack and the Rachel Alexandra on the same day for the undefeated super filly Hoosier Philly.