Video: Kevin White joins the New Orleans Saints on day 16 of training camp

METAIRIE, La. — New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton confirmed the signing of wide receiver Kevin White following the 16th day of training camp.

White was the No. 7 overall pick made by the Chicago Bears in the 2015 NFL draft.

White has not played much in the NFL because of injuries. He had a tryout with the Saints on Tuesday with reports surfacing that he was signing with the team later that afternoon.

Payton also announced that the team had signed cornerbacks, Natrell Jamerson and Bryan Mills, along with offensive lineman Bryan Mills.

The team has waived wide receiver Jake Lampman and three others.

Here is head coach Sean Payton after practice Wednesday:

Here’s Kevin White:

The Saints will practice Thursday through Saturday to prepare for their second preseason game Monday, August 23rd at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars.