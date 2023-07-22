METAIRIE (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Recreation Department (JPRD East) Bulldogs outscored their opponents, 51-9, on their way to the 2023 Dixie Baseball (DBB) 15 & Under World Series title.

JPRD defeated Southland (Louisiana), 5-3, in the 15U championship game with Blake Cooper going the distance and ending the game with a strikeout.

The Bulldogs won 12-0 over Burgaw (North Carolina), 11-2 over Mendenhall (Mississippi), and 14-3 over CWC Mohawk (South Carolina) to reach the semifinal where they defeated Mangham (Louisiana), 9-1.

JPRD East has now won three straight, and four of the last five DBB 15 & Under World Series titles with victories in 2019, 2021, 2022, and now 2023.

It was head coach Eddie Schott’s first time leading the JPRD 15U team.