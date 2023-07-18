METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Recreation Department (JPRD) 15 and Under baseball team won the Dixie Baseball State Tournament and are heading to the World Series in Sterlington, Louisiana.

Head coach Eddie Schott spoke with WGNO on Tuesday morning before the team packed their bags for the road trip.

“Look, I’ve had two trips to the World Series and ran into a tough South Carolina team both times, which won it both, and they knocked us out. So the plan is to go and beat them, right? This is the job. I think we have a really good group of kids. Real strong pitching, and it’s going to take everybody to do it. We got to win 6 games in 3 days. So we’re going to pitch everybody, play everybody and have some fun. I mean, look, we want to win, but get everybody involved, represent the parish in a positive way, and good things are going to happen.”

The Sterlington Sports Complex is contracted to host the Dixie Baseball World Series for the next five years. The facility is located just north of Monroe-West Monroe in Ouachita Parish.

