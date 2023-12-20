On signing day, John Ehret sent four to college football.
They are offensive lineman Khayree Lee, Jr to LSU, defensive back Wardell Mack to Texas, defensive back Armani Cargo to Tulane, and wide receiver Darnell O’Quinn to Southeastern Louisiana.
by: Ed Daniels
