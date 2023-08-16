COVINGTON, La. — John Curtis’ state title defense officially began Wednesday night with their annual scrimmage against St. Paul’s at Hunter Stadium.

Both teams, starters through freshman, battled for six rounds before playing a live quarter.

The Patriots emerged victorious, 7-0 courtesy of a great defensive effort from Jermal Callio.

Callio’s two pass deflections in the quarter would end two St. Paul’s scoring threats.

The lone score of the came would come after a 55-yard touchdown pass from Dagan Bruno to LSU commit, Michael Turner.

In total, both teams found the endzone three times in tonight’s scrimmage. Both teams played well against quality opponents ahead of the 2023 season.

“You know, St Paul’s got a lot of guys back from last year’s team. So, you know they’re going to be a good quality ballclub, like they always do. They’re very well coached. You know, Coach (Ken) Sears does a good job. Coach (Eric) Rebaudo does a good job with their defense, Coach (Mick) Nunez on their defensive side of the ball. You know, and we really enjoy going against them because they’re a quality ballclub and they’re like-minded like us with their end goal is is similar to ours,” says John Curtis offensive coordinator Jeff Curtis.

John Curtis will play East Jefferson in their jamboree next week at the Gold Mine on Airline.

St. Paul’s will host Rummel Friday night for their jamboree.

You can catch all of the scrimmage, jamboree, and high school football action starting this Friday night on WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

The 32nd season kicks off Friday night at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW with the replay at midnight on WGNO.