METAIRIE (WGNO) — With the bases loaded and one out, Jesuit’s Hunter Oufnac hit a walk-off single to seal a 3-2 win over Rummel. The game-winning play came in the bottom of the ninth as the district rivals needed extra innings to decide Thursday afternoon’s battle at John Ryan Stadium.

LSU commit Mikey Ryan was first to light the scoreboard. Ryan doubled, reached third on a groundout, and scored on a throwing error in the top of the third to give Rummel a 1-0 lead. In the bottom-half, Alex Jeansonne tied the game 1-1 with a RBI single through the shortstop-third baseman gap to score Everett Denny.

Michael Brothers gave Jesuit a 2-1 lead in the sixth, smacking a ball to left field that scored Patrick Berrigan all the way from first. Brothers recorded a RBI double on the play.

Rummel’s Gavin Nix forced extra innings with a single to score Mikey Ryan, who walked to start the inning.

Oufnac’s walk-off single in the ninth was the cherry on top of a 3-for-5 day at the plate. Nix also went 3 for 5 for the Raiders (17-11, 6-4).

The Blue Jays (21-5, 6-2) defeated Rummel 5-4 on Monday and thus swept the two-game series.

