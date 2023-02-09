NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Jesuit’s Nick Danna scored once at the end of the first half and Jacob Cabos scored at the start of the second half, leading the Blue Jays past Brother Martin on the Crusaders’ home pitch.

The Jays’ 2-0 regional round win lands them a spot in the LHSAA State Soccer Quarterfinal, where they will face the winner of Lafayette and Mandeville.

Securing the win against a district rival and involving a ton of players was important to Jesuit head coach Hubie Collins.

“We played Brother Martin earlier in the season, and we learned a little bit from our first go around … the tactics that we wanted to use today,” said Collins. “”I think that paid off to our advantage. And we were able to use a lot of our players today, which I think was a strength because we’re able to keep fresh legs and keep the pace going.”

Jesuit’s two goals came within six minutes of each other, but in two different halfs.

In the 37th minute, a speedy Aiden Obletz raced across midfield and passed it to Anders Olson. In one fell swoop, Olson crossed it to the foot of Nick Danna, who one-touched it past the Crusader keeper.

“On that a pass from Aiden, I saw Anders making that run. I go front post just a little outside the foot with the right. It was a great feeling,” Danna said.

In the 43rd minute, Cabos scored with his right foot to the left net, off a rolling pass from Connor Boudreaux that made it past two Crusader defenders.

Cabos said his brother Steven, a former state championship Jesuit soccer player, told him before the game, “Be confident, do your thing, and something good is going to happen.”

Knowing too well the legacy of his head coach, Cabos is eager to join his brothers, who have been a part of multiple Jesuit state title teams.

“He’s won many state titles, with my brothers included, and led a 15 seed to the championship. We have a bunch of great players on this team, bunch of great leaders. I love all these boys. The seniors play for each other, so we’re going out there to win.”