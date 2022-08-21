NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry invited his hometown team, the Lutcher Bulldogs, to the Saints Superdome practice on Sunday.

An invitation they were not going to turn down.

“Jarvis and his people reached out to see if we would be interested in coming to a practice and this was the one that fit our schedule the best. So, I just think it was a combination of a lot of things with the Saints being here in the Superdome and it just working out with our schedule the week before we kind of get started and the madness really begins,” says Lutcher head football coach Dwain Jenkins.

While at Lutcher, Landry was a 2008 state champion, three-time all-state selection, and an Under Armour All-American.

He was an All-SEC selection at LSU and would later be drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the 2nd round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Landry signed a one-year deal worth $6 million with the New Orleans Saints this offseason and seems to be enjoying his homecoming in the short time he has been with the team.

It’s something he was able to share with the 2022 Lutcher Bulldogs Sunday afternoon.

“We all know that this is the ultimate place that every high school kid dreams of playing, whether it’s for a state championship or eventually one day it’s for the Saints. It’s the biggest venue in sports and the kids have that opportunity to come visit and see a guy that sat in the same chairs, dressed in the same locker rooms, and sat in the same meeting room as they did. It’s always something special,” says Jenkins.

Lutcher will play in the Ed Reed/Jarvis Jamboree Friday night when they host Destrehan at 6 p.m.