Today’s Gun Runner Stakes at the Fair Grounds in an early prep for the Louisiana Derby at the end of March and the winner Jace’s Road earned 10 points towards a spot in the Kentucky Derby starting gate. Jace’s Road went right to the lead and never looked back under jockey Florent Geroux, posting a 5 1/2 length victory over the longshot Raise Can with the 4-5 favorite Determindedly, who stumbled at the start, settling for third. It was the third stakes win of the day for the team of Geroux and trainer Brad Cox. Jace’s Road paid $6.80 to win.

Today’s Untapable Stakes at the Fair Grounds in an early prep for the Fair Grounds Oaks at the end of March and the winner Pretty Mischievous earned 10 points towards a spot in the Kentucky Oaks starting gate. Under jockey Brian Hernandez, Jr. Pretty Mischievous stalked the early pace, took over at the top of the stretch and won by 3 1/4 increasing lengths over The Alys Look. Vahva, the even-money favorite, stumbled badly at the start but rallied from last to be third. Three wins on the card for both Hernandez and trainer Brendan Walsh. Pretty Mischievous returned $5.40 to win.