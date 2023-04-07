CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 04: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans warms up prior to a preseason game against the Chicago Bulls at the United…
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 04: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans warms up prior to a preseason game against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on October 04, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Video: If Pels in play-in, no Zion, Willie Green reacts
Posted:
Updated:
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 04: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans warms up prior to a preseason game against the Chicago Bulls at the United…
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 04: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans warms up prior to a preseason game against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on October 04, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Posted:
Updated:
SHARE
If the Pelicans play in the Western Conference play-in series, Zion Williamson won’t. Pelicans executive VP of basketball operations David Griffin made the announcement Friday.
Here’s head coach Willie Green’s pregame media availability.