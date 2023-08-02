NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — This time last year, Tulane spoke into existence what would be the greatest turnaround in college football, a 12-2 record with an AAC and Cotton Bowl title.

The perception of Tulane football has changed but their expectations have not.

It was business as usual when the Green Wave opened fall camp earlier this morning.

“We talked about that last night. I put 2023 on the board and you don’t carry 2022 into 2023 and we certainly didn’t carry 2023 into 2022. So, this is its own season. We’ve got different coaches, different players. It’s just different. So, my preparation is the same, my approach to practice is the same, and during the season I don’t think you can tell what the outcome of the game was on Saturday based on how I behave on Monday,” said Tulane head football coach Willie Fritz.

Tulane’s recent wave of success has earned the program the top spot in the AAC preseason poll for the first time in program history.

They’ve seen improved recruiting and facilities, like a brand-new locker room. The Green Wave have also seen players roll into the national spotlight.

Offensive linemen Sincere Haynesworth and Price Pines were named to the Outland Trophy preseason watch. The 2023 Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list features cornerback Jarius Monroe and linebacker Darius Hodges.

Quarterback Michael Pratt was named to the Maxwell Award watch list. The award honors the most outstanding player in college football.

Michael Pratt threw for 3,010 yards and totaled 37 touchdowns in last year’s historic finish. Pratt is 2,008 yards away from the school’s career passing yards record, currently held by Patrick Ramsey with 9,205.

He is also 4 touchdowns shy of the career passing touchdown record also held by Ramsey (72).

Marks he is expected to break in the 2023 season.

Tulane opens the 2023 season on Saturday, September 2nd at home against South Alabama.

