NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — At Columbia, Hannah Pratt was a 39 percent three-point shooter who caught the eye of several Division 1 schools.

However, the opportunity to be reunited with her brother Michael and play at a higher level was a combination that was too good to pass up.

“I had an injury my freshman year at Columbia,” she said, “and since then my brother said ‘come to Tulane, come to Tulane.’ I was like ‘I don’t know about that.’ Coach Stockton was the most adamant, and did the job the best job recruiting me.”

Pratt managed a full-time job while playing for the Lions.

“I usually work 9 to 5 in the summers, and have workouts on top of that, one of the main reasons was I wanted to focus on basketball, and I am happy to do that,” she told WGNO.

According to Hannah, games against her little brother were legendary. Ed Daniels asked what makes her brother a winner.

“Probably because he lost to me a lot as a kid,” Pratt said with a laugh. He almost never beat me. Basketball? We played everything. The first sport we played was baseball. Baseball, football, basketball, anything you can think of, we would do it. And, he lost, oh yeah, everytime.”

Would he throw a fit?

“Oh yeah, for sure. That’s how it works, I am his older sister,” she answered.

Tulane women’s basketball head coach Lisa Stockton said Pratt is quite comfortable. Tulane and New Orleans are a perfect fit so far.

“She’s a foodie, so she loves the city, I have been impressed with her skills. She can shoot the three, I think she is going to have a really great year,” Coach Stockton said.

And her little brother will be there to see it.