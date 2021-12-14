Video: Greater New Orleans Quarterback Club Year-End Awards Banquet

NEW ORLEANS — The Greater New Orleans Quarterback Club held its year-end awards banquet Tuesday afternoon, honoring the 15 prep football players of the week as well as this season’s player, coach, and the team of the year.
Ponchatoula running back Braydon Johnson was named the Best Chevrolet Best Player of the Year.
St. Charles Catholic was named the Smoothie King Smooth Team of the Year for their undefeated season that ended with a Division III championship.
St. Charles Catholic head football coach Wayne Stein was named the Allstate Sugar Bowl Coach of the Year.
Below is a week-by-week list of WGNO Friday Night Football’s Best Chevrolet Best Players of the Week :
Week 1 – Bogalusa’s Ashton Levi
Week 2 – Pearl River’s Brian Jenkins
Week 3 – Edna Karr’s Aaron Anderson
Week 4 – Northshore’s Kohen Rowbatham
Week 5 – Brother Martin’s Torey Lambert
Week 6 – Lutcher’s D’Wanye Winfield
Week 7 – Jesuit’s Jack Larriviere
Week 8 – John Curtis’ Javon Stoudmire-Davis
Week 9 – Newman’s Arch Manning
Week 10 – East St. John’s Kylon Harris
Week 11 – Country Day’s Scott Isacks
Week 12 – Belle Chasse’s Tyler Dickson
Week 13 – Ponchatoula’s Braydon Johnson
Week 14 – St. Charles Catholic’s Kyle Cannon
Week 15 – Amite’s Ashton Wilson