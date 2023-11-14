NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tulane head coach Willie Fritz went public with his choice to be the new director of athletics at Tulane University.

Fritz, while not naming deputy AD Kortne Gosha, said his opinion is pretty well known. “He is a dude who is around here all the time.”

The head coach of the 9-1 Wave, spoke with reporters Tuesday.

Tulane kicks off at Florida Atlantic Saturday at 11 a.m. central time.

