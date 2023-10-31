Tulane, 7-1, plays at East Carolina, 1-7 Saturday afternoon. If Tulane wins, the football teams sets a school record for win in consecutive seasons with 20. Head coach Willie Fritz, defensive back Lance Robinson, and quarterback Michael Pratt spoke with reporters Tuesday after practice.

Tulane is favored by 16.5 points.

