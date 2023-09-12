NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tulane head coach Willie Fritz said a decision will be made Thursday or Friday if quarterback Michael Pratt plays Saturday at Southern Miss. Pratt missed the Ole Miss game with a knee injury, suffered in the 4th quarter of a Sept. 2 win over South Alabama.

If Pratt doesn’t play, Kai Horton will again get the start for the Green Wave.

Southern Miss leads the series 24-9. The Eagles upset the Green Wave last September 27-24 at Yulman Stadium.

Last week, Tulane lost to Ole Miss 37-20. Southern Miss was whipped at Florida State, 66-13.

The game kicks off at 3:00 p.m. in Hattiesburg.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts