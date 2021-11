HAMMOND, La. — Southeastern Louisiana University head football coach Frank Scelfo spoke with media Monday about the Lions’ upcoming matchup with James Madison University.

The Lions are coming off a 38-14 win over Florida A&M Saturday in the opening round of the FCS playoffs.

James Madison is the number 3 overall seed in the FCS playoff field.

The Dukes had a first-round bye.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. CT.