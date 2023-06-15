NEW ORLEANS — The last round of verbal jabs were thrown Thursday at the final press conference ahead of Regis Prograis’ WBC title defense against Danielito Zorilla.

Prograis and Zorilla headline a card that is littered with local boxing talent.

Former LSU Tiger, Ginny Fuchs, will face New Orleans native, Indeya Rodriguez. The Crescent City’s very own, Jeremy Hill, will face Baton Rouge native, Mark Davis.

Regis Prograis enters Saturday’s contest with an impressive 28-1 record, 24 by knockout and 4 by decision.

He’s won 4 in a row since losing his world title in October of 2019.

The changes made since that night have benefited the now-super lightweight champ.

“Just trying to perfect my game more and more and more. In boxing, we have a saying that if you’re not getting better, you’re getting worse. So for me, I take that, you know, I really take that into account. So, I want to be as best as I can. So, I always want to try to keep improving, always doing different things, even like now when I’m in this fight, you know, I want to improve for the next fight,” said Regis Prograis.

New Orleans’ only two-time world champion will defend his WBC title in front of his hometown crowd at the Smoothie King Center.

Prograis’ training regiment for his 30th bout has involved the Crescent City community, from runs with the Rougarou to workouts at iconic boxing spots. The moment he steps in the ring will be a special one for the New Orleans native.

“It’s definitely gonna be special. Something historic for sure, especially for myself. For me, I want to go out there and prove that, you know, I’m the best at 140 (pounds). Go out there and have fun. I really love boxing. I enjoy it, I’m a historian. I really love boxing. So just go out there, have fun and show people I am the best.,” said Prograis.

Regis Prograis makes his first WBC super light title defense Saturday night against Danielito Zorilla at the Smoothie King Center. Undercard fights start at 5 p.m.