VIDEO: Emotionally charged effort helps St. Charles Catholic take down De La Salle, 3-0

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The St. Charles Catholic Comets win a 3-0 defensive thriller over the De La Salle Cavaliers Saturday at Tad Gormley Stadium.

The lone points of the ball game came in the 4th quarter on a 30-yard field goal by St. Charles Catholic’s Carter Chauvin.

De La Salle would have two opportunities to punch the ball into the endzone in the final minutes of the game, but would fall short on a stopped run on 4th and 2 and an interception to close out the game.

Wayne Stein gets his first career win as St. Charles Catholic head football coach.

Hurricane Ida devastated the St. John the Baptist area weeks ago, leaving uncertainty surrounding a return to high school classrooms and playing fields.

After the game, Stein credits the toughness of his team in the 48 minutes they were on the field and in the work they’ve put in off the field in the weeks following Ida.

“I’m trying not to get emotional like I just did,” said Coach Stein. “But, I think we just revealed the guts of out community and everything just now in the last 48 minutes. What you saw out of our football team is what you see out of the river parishes every day. People not running from the problem, picking up the pieces and just getting back to it.

“I called practice in a multitude of places this week and no matter where I called it at, 85 kids showed up,” he continued. “We’re at a time where I’m not holding kids to the fire if they’re not at practice, but every single time, 85 to 100 kids are right there at every single practice.”