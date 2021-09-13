Video: Ed Orgeron reviews McNeese win, previews Central Michigan matchup

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – APRIL 17: Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers looks on during the spring game at Tiger Stadium on April 17, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron reviewed the LSU Tigers 34-7 win over McNeese State Saturday and the team’s upcoming game with Central Michigan Saturday.

Press conference notes:

Ed Orgeron highlights the impressive performance from his defense and freshman defensive lineman Maason Smith.

Smith finished Saturday’s game with 3 sacks and 6 total tackles.

Orgeron also informed the media on Monday that Destrehan product, John Emery Jr. will miss the 2021 season after being ruled academically ineligible.

“Right now he’s unavailable. Things could change. If they do change. We’ll play him. But right now he’s unavailable, “says Orgeron.

LSU will feature Ty Davis-Price and “dynamite” freshman backs, Armoni Goodwin and Corey Kiner.

Orgeron says Goodwin is questionable to play this week but could be available for the Mississippi State game.

The SEC announced that LSU will play Mississippi State Saturday, September 25th at 11 a.m.