Video: Ed Orgeron discusses LSU Tigers impressive win over Central Michigan, SEC opener Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The LSU Tigers head into SEC play this weekend after a huge 49-21 win over Central Michigan Saturday night at Tiger Stadium.

The Tigers exploded for 484 total yards in the win, highlighted by a 372 yard 5 touchdown performance from Quarterback Max Johnson.

It was also an encouraging night for the LSU defense, holding an impressive Central Michigan offense to 284 yards of total offense, forcing an interception and fumble.

The Tigers open up SEC play this weekend at Mississippi State.

Kickoff is set for Saturday at 11 a.m.