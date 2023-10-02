NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Who knew? In the city of New Orleans and surrounding parishes, there are more than a million offensive coordinators.

Most, if not all, know more than Pete Carmichael.

Carmichael must shoulder some of the blame for the Saints putrid play on offense, but so should general manager Mickey Loomis and head coach Dennis Allen.

Sunday, Carr should not have played. The head coach should have said, see you next week. Carr clearly was nowhere near 100% and didn’t give the Saints the best chance to win.

As for Loomis, he and Allen were the decision makers in recruiting Carr and paying him a ton of money.

Thus far, it has not been a good investment. Last spring, a Saints staffer scoffed at me when I mentioned that last season, Andy Dalton had better numbers than Derek Carr.

But, it was true.

For 11 years, when Drew Brees was here, not one person told me Pete Carmichael was a problem. He toiled in anonymity.

Pete Carmichael didn’t bring Derek Carr here. Dennis Allen and Mickey Loomis did.

Sunday, Baker Mayfield, for one eighth of the price of Carr, was the better quarterback.

The Bucs, on a relatively tiny investment, are getting quite a return.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts