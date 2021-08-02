Video: Devonta Freeman sports the black & gold, Lattimore speaks for the first time at Saints training camp

NEW ORLEANS — Sunday, the New Orleans Saints announced the signing of running back Devonta Freeman, and on Monday Freeman suited up for his first day of training camp.

Freeman was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in 2014, a place he spent 6 years of his NFL career.

He played the 2020 season with the New York Giants.

In 7 seasons, Freeman has totaled over 6,000 all-purpose yards (4,000 rushing and 2,000 receiving) and has scored 44 touchdowns.

He spoke with media for the first time after camp on Monday:

Here is head coach Sean Payton:

Monday, head coach Sean Payton announced the signings cornerbacks Prince Amukamara and KeiVarae Russell, a position the team feels they needed to address this offseason.

There is uncertainty surrounding a potential suspension for cornerback Marshon Lattimore after his March arrest in Cleveland.

While speaking with reporters, Lattimore says he has not heard any news of a suspension from the NFL.