NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Saints quarterback Derek Carr spoke to media Wednesday. Carr completed 23 of 33 passes for 305 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in a 16-15 win over Tennessee.

The Saints injury report included five who were listed as “limited.” They include JT Gray, Kendre Miller, and Juwan Johnson. Jimmy Graham and Ryan Ramczyk sat out practice with veteran rest.

The Saints are three point favorite at Carolina Monday night.

